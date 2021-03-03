Richard A. Vosler 1938-2021 Richard Vosler, lifelong resident of Cheyenne, died peacefully at home Monday evening, March 1, 2021, with his family by his side. Richard was born in Cheyenne, WY May 7, 1938. He attended and graduated from Cheyenne High and then served honorably in the U.S. Navy as an electrician. He attended electrical school in Chicago after his honorable discharge in 1961. In Chicago he met Leslie Forman, they were engaged and married within a year. Richard's Dad and brothers helped him build a home that he lived the remainder of his life. Richard was a journeyman electrician with Simpson Electric, an electrical contractor, IBEW instructor and later as a State Electrical Inspector for both Wyoming and Colorado. Visitation will be Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church with services and military honors to follow at 10:00 a.m. The service will be streamed at: www.cheyennefree.org
