Richard D Vosler 1945-2023 Richard Dale Vosler died June 3, 2023, at his home, in Cheyenne. Dick was born September 17, 1945, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Aletha and Clifford F. Vosler. He was a 1963 graduate of Cheyenne East High School and attended the University of Wyoming for one year. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1965-1966 before being honorably discharged. Dick was in business for several years with his father, at C.F. Vosler and Son Construction. After the business was sold, he worked for the Laramie County Sheriff's Department until he retired. Dick was a devoted NASCAR fan, and a highlight of his life was attending the Daytona 500 with his son-in-law in 2018. He had a passion for history and was always eager to share his knowledge. He was a devoted father. Family was everything to him and he loved being a grandpa. Watching his grandchildren's sporting events was very important to him and he loved taking them to get ice cream every week. Survivors include his daughter Katrina and son-in-law Chip Suter; stepchildren CJ (David) O'Dell, Roxie (Angelo) Gonzalez, and Von Maul; grandchildren Darien and Layla Suter; stepbrothers Garry and Kent Hargraves, nephews Steve Shively, Bob Shively, and Thomas Wright; and nieces Sue Anderson and Joanne Treffrey, lifelong best friend John Lesser. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Dorothy Vosler; sisters Nancy Shively, Shirley Wright, and Virginia Lee Vosler; and brother Clifford "Sonny" Vosler, Jr. A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 19th, 2023, at 11:00am at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne. A graveside service will follow at Beth El Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Layla Suter's college savings account. Helping to pay for his grandchildren's college education was very important to Dick.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Vosler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.