...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 50 MPH.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills,
Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until Midnight Tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Vredenburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lynda D. (Anderson) Vredenburg 1951-2023 Lynda D. Vredenburg, 71, of Cheyenne, died on March 18, 2023 in Cheyenne. Lyn was born on June 20, 1951, in Long Pine, Nebraska to the late Wayne "Andy" and Myrna Anderson. Lynda moved to Cheyenne in the early 1970's, where she would eventually call home. Lynda was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Cathedral. Connecting with people and hearing about their interests and lives was important to Lynda. She was in tune with nature and animals and loved angels. Lyn was incredibly humble, genuine, and simply cared about everyone; she never met a stranger. Lyn leaves behind to cherish her legacy and hold on to precious memories, her husband, Dan; daughters, Lori Janas, Gemini Janas, Heather Vredenburg, sons, Anthony Jamaal Spencer (Katee), and Eric Pierce. Seven grandchildren, Christopher Fritsch (Kaleigh), Kylee Webb, Madee Webb, Garrett Allison, Brock, Lynessa, and Jordyn Spencer, great-granddaughter Carsyn Fritsch, and host of relatives and friends. Lynda was preceded in death by daughter Janessa Spencer. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 12:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
