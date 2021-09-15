...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FOR THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Vredenburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1941-2021 Theodore Charles Vredenburg, 80, of Cheyenne died September 11. A Vigil for the Deceased will be September 20th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral and Funeral Liturgy September 21st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
