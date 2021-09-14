Theodore Charles Vredenburg

 

1941-2021 Theodore Charles Vredenburg, 80, of Cheyenne died September 11. A Vigil for the Deceased will be September 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Funeral Liturgy September 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Vredenburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

