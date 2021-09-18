Theodore Charles Vredenburg

 

Theodore Charles Vredenburg 1941-2021 Theodore Charles Vredenburg, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed into eternal life on September 11, 2021. He was born in San Bernardino, California to Hugh L Vredenburg and Dorothy Lane. Theodore served in the United States Navy from 1960- 1966. While in the Naval Reserves, he became a Long Beach City Police Officer, retiring in 1972. He moved to Wyoming in 1978 and worked as a geotechnical engineer for the Wyoming Highway Department until 2002. He also served as an usher for St. Mary's Cathedral for 20 years. Theodore married Maria Martha Fogassy in 1962 who was forever by his side. Theodore is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maria Vredenburg of Cheyenne; children, Ted Vredenburg, Marianne Leas, Christine Vredenburg and Daniel Vredenburg; grandchildren, Aaron Benson, Samuel Benson, Nathaniel Vredenburg (whom Theodore raised as his own son), Ryan Gallegos, Eric Pierce, Heather Vredenburg; and five great-grandchildren. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 21st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.

