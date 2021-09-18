...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 3
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Vredenburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Theodore Charles Vredenburg 1941-2021 Theodore Charles Vredenburg, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed into eternal life on September 11, 2021. He was born in San Bernardino, California to Hugh L Vredenburg and Dorothy Lane. Theodore served in the United States Navy from 1960- 1966. While in the Naval Reserves, he became a Long Beach City Police Officer, retiring in 1972. He moved to Wyoming in 1978 and worked as a geotechnical engineer for the Wyoming Highway Department until 2002. He also served as an usher for St. Mary's Cathedral for 20 years. Theodore married Maria Martha Fogassy in 1962 who was forever by his side. Theodore is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maria Vredenburg of Cheyenne; children, Ted Vredenburg, Marianne Leas, Christine Vredenburg and Daniel Vredenburg; grandchildren, Aaron Benson, Samuel Benson, Nathaniel Vredenburg (whom Theodore raised as his own son), Ryan Gallegos, Eric Pierce, Heather Vredenburg; and five great-grandchildren. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 21st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral with interment to follow in Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Vredenburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.