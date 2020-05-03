W.L. Johnson, 83, of Cheyenne died April 30 in Cheyenne.
He was born April 14, 1937, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Private family burial has taken place.
To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 7:08 am
