Theresa L Wade-Craig 1959-2021 Theresa L. Wade-Craig, 62, of Boise, Idaho, died January 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 28, 1959 in Cheyenne to Harry H. Wade and Wandalee (Williamson) Wade, and attended school in Cheyenne with her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Elea Wade-Craig, her mother, her sister Vonnie Wade, four grandchildren, two nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kalena Craig, her father, and her sister Vicki Wade. Private services will be held later. Condolences are welcome at www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Wade-Craig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.