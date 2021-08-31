Bobby L. Wagner

 

Bobby L. Wagner 1934-2021 Bobby L. Wagner, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Albin, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home on August 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born July 12, 1934 in Augusta, Kansas, a son of the late Milo and Evelyn (Schilling) Wagner. Bobby graduated from Torrington High School and served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be sadly missed. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Wagner; daughter, Cindy Franks; two grandsons, Brad (Amanda) Sorensen and Alton (Sandra) Klien; two granddaughters, Holly Wagner and Crystal Wagner; and ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael M. Wagner and Steven L. Wagner; and granddaughter, April L. Sorensen. A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus