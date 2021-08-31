...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
1 of 3
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Bobby L. Wagner 1934-2021 Bobby L. Wagner, 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Albin, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home on August 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born July 12, 1934 in Augusta, Kansas, a son of the late Milo and Evelyn (Schilling) Wagner. Bobby graduated from Torrington High School and served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be sadly missed. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Wagner; daughter, Cindy Franks; two grandsons, Brad (Amanda) Sorensen and Alton (Sandra) Klien; two granddaughters, Holly Wagner and Crystal Wagner; and ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael M. Wagner and Steven L. Wagner; and granddaughter, April L. Sorensen. A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.