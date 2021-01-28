Jessica Wagner 1983-2021 Jessi Wagner passed away unexpectedly in Aurora, CO on January 12, 2021. She was born October 23, 1983 in Casper, WY. She graduated from Cheyenne Central HS in 2002. She received her RN from Casper College and her BSN from the University of Wyoming. She worked as a surgical nurse at Children's Hospital Colorado. She is survived by her parents Lisa and Bert Wagner, sister Shannon Brown (John), sister Ashlee Wagner (Greg), sister Erin Wagner, niece Sydney, nephew Levi, Grandmothers Bonnie, Eloise, and Marilyn, and cousins Jordan and Zoe. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Gene, Dick, and Bill, as well as her beloved Aunt Nancy. Due to the pandemic, her memorial service will be postponed until June in Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to the National Blood Clot Alliance.
