...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA ON
SUNDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and 313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

Karen Wagoner 1944-2021 Karen S. Wagoner, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming entered heaven on August 3, 2021. She was born October 1, 1944 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to William and Margaret (Landis) McCann. Karen grew up and attended school in Colorado Springs where she met Thomas Wagoner Jr. They were married on June 2, 1962. They reside in Cheyenne, Wyoming where they have lived since 1978. Karen was employed at F.E. Warren AFB as the NAF Human Resource Officer and retired in 2006. She was a member of Cheyenne Hills and Meadowbrooke Churches. Karen enjoyed all kinds of crafting, genealogy, traveling, hunting, fishing, and just being around family especially all her grandkids. Karen is survived by her husband, Thomas Wagoner Jr.; brother, James (Sharon) McCann; stepbrother, David Walker; daughter, Debbie White; son, Billy (Steph) Wagoner; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sean) Dunegan; Denisha White; Vincent Wagoner; Cordell White; great-grandson, Tate "Gator" Dunegan; and her favorite puppy; Huckleberry. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Margaret McCann (Bruce); stepsister, Judy Walker; and grandson, Caleb White. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 28, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel at 2:00 p.m.
