Karen Wagoner 1944-2021 Karen S. Wagoner, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming entered heaven on August 3, 2021. She was born October 1, 1944 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to William and Margaret (Landis) McCann. Karen grew up and attended school in Colorado Springs where she met Thomas Wagoner Jr. They were married on June 2, 1962. They reside in Cheyenne, Wyoming where they have lived since 1978. Karen was employed at F.E. Warren AFB as the NAF Human Resource Officer and retired in 2006. She was a member of Cheyenne Hills and Meadowbrooke Churches. Karen enjoyed all kinds of crafting, genealogy, traveling, hunting, fishing, and just being around family especially all her grandkids. Karen is survived by her husband, Thomas Wagoner Jr.; brother, James (Sharon) McCann; stepbrother, David Walker; daughter, Debbie White; son, Billy (Steph) Wagoner; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sean) Dunegan; Denisha White; Vincent Wagoner; Cordell White; great-grandson, Tate "Gator" Dunegan; and her favorite puppy; Huckleberry. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Margaret McCann (Bruce); stepsister, Judy Walker; and grandson, Caleb White. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 28, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel at 2:00 p.m.

