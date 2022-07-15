Allan D Walcker

 

1931-2022 Allan D Walcker, 91, of Cheyenne died July 15. Allan was born in Underwood, North Dakota to August and Sophie Walcker (Fandrick). Service will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on Monday July 18, 2022 at 10:00a. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

