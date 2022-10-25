Douglas Dean Waldron 1942-2022 Douglas Dean Waldron, 80 of Walden, Colorado passed away October 11, 2022. He was born May 8, 1942, in Cowdrey, Colorado to Cordie Vernon Waldron and Ethel Nadine Willford Waldron. During his life he attended North Park Schools. Later in life he worked a few years with the Jackson County Roads department. He then moved up in life working for the Colorado Dept. of Highways for 42 years. He enjoyed taking care of our Highways from Berthoud Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass, clear to the Wyoming Border. After retiring he went to work for the Wyatt Brothers (Rick and Rodney). He delivered gravel, hauled cement in places you can't imagine. He loved a challenge. He cared for his family, camping, fishing, barbecues. He liked horseshoes, softball, and working on his Jeeps. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Wilma Waldron, grandson Dean Waldron, sisters Hope Rowland, Sue Moran, and brother Mitchel Waldron. He is survived by a sister Mickey Causey (Waldron) of Utah, daughters Cynon J. Martinez, Monica L. Warren, son Kincaid D. Waldron, grandsons Duncan Dye, and Jason D. Waldron, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is survived by his wife Wilma's sisters Gloria Capshaw & Lavern Carrigan. Memorial service will be held November 4, 2022 at 10:30AM at the Wattenberg Center in Walden, Colorado with burial at 1:00PM at the Walden Cemetery.
