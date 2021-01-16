Kenneth Walkley 1955-2020 Reverend Kenneth Walkley, 65, of Cheyenne passed away December 30, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born May 8, 1955 in Enid, OK to the late Robert and Lorna (Pattison) Walkley. He married Wendy Schroer on November 14, 1992 in Hackensack NJ, and was minister. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School. He received his Bachelor degree from Hastings College and went on to Seminary and graduated from Princeton University. Ken served as pastor of several churches throughout his career. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Walkley; 3 children; 2 grandchildren; and a sister, Patty Walkley-Kubitschek. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
