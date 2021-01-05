Sherry Walsh
Sherry (Steege) Walsh 1940-2021 Sherry Steege Walsh passed away Jan. 2 at home. Born Oct. 2, 1940 in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of Louis C. Steege and Berenice Merrick Steege. She married Dean A. Talbot. She married James A. Walsh May 22, 1976 in Danville, Illinois. She graduated from Cheyenne High School, class of 1958. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church, Crawfordsville, Indiana since 2010. Survivors include: sister, Janice Bergrstrom, Lander, WY; two step-sisters, Bonnie McAfee, Coleville, WY, Debbie Richardson, Cheyenne, WY; four daughters, Barbara J. Calvin, Brenda K. Stumph, Linda Crandell, Loretta Talbott; twelve grandchildren, Cody A. Crandall, William J. Stumph III (Vanessa), Robert A. Stumph (Cassie), Heather Read (Joe) Kyle Talbott (Callie), Angela E. Williams (Louis), Tabbitha L. Stanton, Randy D. Stanton, Dustin D. Williams, Amanda Calvin (Jose), Katherine Johnson (Brian), Michael Calvin; ten great grandchildren, Elliot, MacKenzie, Jackson, Jimmy, Gabriel, Brylee, Noah, Claire, Cambree and Roman. She was preceded in death by: two sons, David E. Walsh, Martin D. Talbott; step-mother, Lulu Henning Steege; both husbands. The family will hold a service at New Hope Christian Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Christian Church, 2746 South U.S. 231, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or www.newhopefortoday.org.

