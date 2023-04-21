Dolores (Dooley) Walter 1935-2023 Dolores L. Walter, 88, of Cheyenne passed away on April 3, 2023, at Cheyenne Regional Medical center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 12, 1935, in Joliet, Illinois with her twin sister to parents named Powell. Her birth mother passed away after delivering the twins. They were adopted by Michael Vincent and Genevieve Dooley. She married Harry A. Walter on June 12, 1954, in La Salle, Illinois. They moved to Westminster, Colorado in 1961. Dolores was a cook at Ranum High School in Denver for numerous years. She was also a volunteer at her church and sang in the church choir. She delivered meals for meals on wheels in North Platte, Nebraska. After her husband passed away, she moved to North Platte from Colorado. She spent her time as a volunteer for senior services, meals on wheels, and her church St. Patrick's in North Platte. Dolores moved to Cheyenne in 2012 where she attended St. Mary's Cathedral and became involved in numerous activities in the church. She loved the Denver Broncos and Notre Dame sports. She is survived by her son, four grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her birth and adoptive parents, twin sister, husband, and her son Vincent. A funeral mass will be held Monday, April 24th at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cheyenne.
