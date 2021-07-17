Betty May (Holley) Walters 1922-2021 Betty May (Holley) Walters, 99, born May 27, 1922 in Wells, Minnesota to Clarence B. and Edna (Banks) Holley died July 7, 2021. Beloved mother of Michael (Donna) Walters, Laramie and Jody (Jerry) Kummerfeld, Gillette; dear grandmother of Heather (Shane) Cook, Vernal, UT, Megan (Nolan) Fraser, Gillette, and Brant (Miranda) Kummerfeld, Scottsdale, AZ; dear step grandmother of Ray (Nathalie) Collier, Fitchburg, WI, and dear great grandmother of 11. Betty was proud to have served in the US Navy WAVES during WWII. Post war she made her home in Cheyenne. She was a loving supportive mother and cared for people in the community with a spirit of service. While raising her family and working full time, she taught Sunday School and volunteered for church related Frontier Days Parade luncheons. When her children were grown, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels providing homebound individuals with a meal and human contact. She loved helping others by providing rides to church, doctor's appointments and other errands. She was the Director of Meals on Wheels, worked at the VA Hospital, and the Commission on Aging. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Helen (Joe) Lima, California, and her brothers Harold (Hazel) Holley, Minnesota and Donald (Bernice) Holley, South Dakota. She will be buried with military honors at 10:00 AM July 20, 2021 at Cheyenne National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, www.mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com or 2015 S Greeley Hwy., Cheyenne, WY 82007
