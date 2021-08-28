Dr. Rev. Linda Diane Walters 1950-2021 Dr. Rev. Linda Diane Walters, a native of Cheyenne, died at home on August 1, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born on January 31, 1950. She was adopted by her parents, Jacob and Marie (Eckhardt) Walters, and attended Henderson Elementary, Carey Junior High, and graduated from Cheyenne East High School. She was a dedicated musician, teacher, ordained minister, therapist, and devoted friend. She was a popular concert organist all over Europe. She served as the Principal Organist for St. Mary's Cathedral of Cheyenne for over 28 years. She loved her rescue dogs. She is survived by a goddaughter, Anna Marie Bergquist; twin goddaughters, Abby and Anna Riggs; her parents Godson, Rick Eckhardt; and numerous friends and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Godparents, Fred and Dollie Linker, 19 aunts and uncles; and birth mother, Joyce Becker. Private interment has taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be sent to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at www.wrcfuneral.com A memorial mass will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 7:00 pm at St. Mary's Cathedral.
