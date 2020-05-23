Glenn Raymond Walters 1958-2020 Glenn Raymond Walters, 62, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away May 18, 2020 from lung cancer. Glenn was born at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne on January 11, 1958 to Thomas and Sata Kikuchi Walters. From early on, Glenn's life was full of challenges. He faced them and persevered with the help of family, friends and many others who supported him through everything. Glenn attended Pioneer Park Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School and graduated from Central High School in 1976. Glenn trained as an auto mechanic at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming. Glenn met the love of his life, Wilma, while the two worked for Goodwill Industries. They married April 15, 1978. Glenn passed on the day of Wilma's birthday. Glenn is survived by his children, Elizabeth (J.R.) Lang and Joshua Walters, both of Cheyenne; his grandson, Liam Lang; and his brothers, Robert and Lawrence (Patricia) Walters, both of Cheyenne. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his parents; and his brother, Victor Allen Walters. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wyoming Epilepsy Association. Condolences may be made on-line at www.schradercares.com
