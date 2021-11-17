Ted D. Walton 1929-2021 Ted Walton, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great and great great grandfather passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021 in Cheyenne after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones and care givers. Ted was born on the family homestead northeast of Bill, Wyoming (Pop 11) on September 29, 1929 to Lon and Rose Walton as the youngest of six siblings. After graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy as an aviation mechanic. He married Delina (Del) Carlos on July 21, 1951 in Rhode Island and during other stationings, raised a loving family of Ted Jr., Sandra, David and Jay. After retirement, the family relocated to Cheyenne Wyoming in 1967 where he resided till his death. He started employment with Taco Johns/Holmes Camper in 1969 where he designed and built stainless steel steam tables and other creations till his 2nd retirement in 1997. Ted and Del loved to travel around the southern US in their camper and spent many years in Yuma, Az. till Del's death in 2005. Ted was a member of the Cheyenne Shrine Club Frontiersmen and was a 33rd degree Mason with the Scottish Rite. He had a lifelong love of fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family. He also was an avid black jack and cribbage player and was very competitive. After Del's passing, Doris and Ted found each other and were married in 2007. They traveled extensively throughout the US seeing many sights till health issues arose. Ted is survived by his loving wife Doris, son Ted Jr., daughter Sandra (Roy) Bechtholdt of Cheyenne and son Jay (Cindy) of Caldwell ID. and was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife Del in 2005 and son David in 2020, his parents and his siblings. A celebration of life will be held at later date, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made in Ted's name to the Shriner's Children Hospital in Salt Lake City, The American Cancer Society, a Veterans Charity or a charity of your choice.