Brennen Neil Ward 1998-2021 Never was a son, grandson, or nephew loved more than Brennen Neil Ward. Brennen was born in Pampa, Texas, on October 30, 1998. Brennen passed on August 25, 2021, in Golden, Colorado. While Brennen was born in Pampa, the young family lived in Clovis, New Mexico, as Dennis finished his stint in the Air Force. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to McLean, Texas, then settled in Shamrock, Texas, for a few years, where Brennen attended Pre-Kindergarten at Samnorwood Independent School District. The next year, the family moved to Hydro, Oklahoma, where Brennen attended primary and secondary school. During Brennen's academic career, he was awarded several honors and earned many achievements: state champion and a national qualifier for National History Day, All-Conference MVP for the Hydro-Eakly Academic Team, a state qualifier in speech and debate, Academic All-State, Presidential Award, Masonic Student of the Day, and a National Merit Commended Scholar. Brennen was also awarded the Presidential Scholarship to the Colorado School of Mines, where he was in his senior year pursuing a degree in electrical engineering. Brennen's capacity for knowledge and unique sense of humor transcended generations. In many ways, he seemed like an old soul in a young person's body. Of course, he loved many things in current pop culture, like computer gaming and board games, yet he loved the comedy of George Carlin, the music of Johnny Cash, and golfing. Brennen will continue to be loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Alison Ward of Hydro, Oklahoma, and Dennis Ward of Yosemite, California, and his grandparents, Tom and Kit Long of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Randy Bunney and Julie Long of Fort Ripley, Minnesota, and J.D. and Billie "Biz" Ward of McLean, Texas, as well as great grandmother, Edith Pearson of Brainerd, Minnesota. He has also left behind his beloved aunts and uncles: Rebecca and John Simmons of Dallas, Texas, John Amundson of Norcross, Minnesota, Raquel Payne of Stillwater, Oklahoma, as well as cousins, Tayden Amundson and Callie Payne. Brennen will also be missed by his friend: Andrew Lee and several others, including an entire community of gaming buddies. Services will be held on September 7th at 2pm at the Hydro United Methodist Church, located at 589 N. Arapaho Avenue, Hydro, Oklahoma, 73048. A visitation will be held in The Chapel of Lockstone Funeral Home on Friday, September 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, located in Weatherford, Oklahoma. In leu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colorado School of Mines Student Emergency Fund. Online: weare.mines.edu/brennenward Mail: Checks payable to "Colorado School of Mines Foundation" Memo Line: "Student Emergency Fund in memory of Brennen Ward" Mail to: Mines Foundation PO Box 912031 Denver, CO 80291-2031
To plant a tree in memory of Brennen Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.