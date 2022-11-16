...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create very low visibilities. Hikers, hunters and
snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Lavonne Ward 1936-2022 Funeral services for N. LAVONNE WARD, 86, will be held at 2pm Friday, November 18, 2022 at Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Lavonne died November 12, 2022 at Life Care in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the LaGrange Fire and Rescue. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the school. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.