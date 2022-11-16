Lavonne Ward 1936-2022 Funeral services for N. LAVONNE WARD, 86, will be held at 2pm Friday, November 18, 2022 at Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Lavonne died November 12, 2022 at Life Care in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the LaGrange Fire and Rescue. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the school. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.


