Francina "Cina" M. Ware 1962-2020 Former Cheyenne resident, Francina "Cina" M. Ware died unexpectedly at the age of 58, on December 17th, at the home she shared with her loving twin sister in Flowood, Mississippi. Francina entered the world with a bang on July 4, 1962, with her twin sister Froncella, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born to Quinton Ware and Lillian Jeffrey-Ware. Cina graduated from Cheyenne Central High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She worked the majority of her career in network engineering and network monitoring. Cina had her mother's entrepreneurial spirit, which motivated her to initiate a variety of ventures. She deeply loved the Lord and was a member of the Colorado Community Church. Cina had tremendous love for her family and shared an incredibly special bond with her "womb-mate," Froncella. She had the biggest heart, a smile that would light up the darkest night, and a sense of humor that touched everyone she loved. Cina was a loyal and trustworthy friend to many. She was an avid animal rights activist and fostered/adopted many dogs throughout her life. If you knew her, you knew that Cina made it her mission to try to find safe and loving homes for every dog she encountered. Cina is survived by her brothers: Johnny Jones of Washington, D.C.; Clifford Jeffrey (Johnnetta) of Oakland, CA; Ronn Jeffrey (Marilyn) of Cheyenne, WY; Vaughn Jeffrey of Omaha, NE; her twin sister Froncella Ware of Flowood, MS; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Several friends and co-workers from Wyoming to Mississippi will miss Cina's outgoing personality and ability to touch others' lives. Cina was preceded in death by her father, Quinton Ware, her mother, Lillian Jeffrey-Ware, brothers Vannis Francis and Thaddeus Francis, and her sister Leola McDonald. Services were held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky funeral home on Tuesday, January 5th, at 1:00 PM. Please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com to view a recording of the service.
