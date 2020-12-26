1962-2020 Francina Mae Ware, 58, of formerly of Cheyenne died December 17. She passed away in Flowood, Mississippi. Services will Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. The services will be webcast live at www.wrcfuneral.com and the family encourages those to attend virtually.
