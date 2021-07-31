Jon Edwin Ware

 

1945-2021 Jon Edwin Ware, 76, of Carpenter died July 28. He was born on April 20, 1945 in Cheyenne. Services will be Thursday, 1:00 p.m., at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Events Center. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

