Lisa Michelle Ware

 

Lisa Michelle Ware 1969-2021 On Monday, January 25, 2021, Lisa Michelle Ware, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 51. Lisa was born on July 19, 1969 in Denver, CO to Patricia Gatewood and Richard Tate, but was adopted by Kathryn and Robert Frantz. She married Michael Keith Ware. They raised four daughters, Lillian, Jazmine, Aaliyah, and Tiauna. Lisa had a passion for cooking, gardening, and crocheting. She was an avid music fan, and loved to sing and do karaoke. She was known for her selfless acts, her infectious smile and laugh, and her sweet bubbly spirit. Lisa is preceded in death by her father Richard Tate, her mother Patricia Gatewood , her sister April Gatewood, and her brother Greg Frantz. She is survived by her husband Michael, her four children, Lillian, Jazmine, Aaliyah, and Tiauna, her stepdaughter Niki, her stepson Jaylan, her eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lisa will truly be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Ware as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus