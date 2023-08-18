Captain Paul Washburn, MD, MPH 1981-2023 Captain Paul Washburn, MD, MPH, 41, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born on November 27, 1981, in Willowby, Ohio, to Neil Washburn and Denise Washburn. Paul grew up in Palmyra, NY, and attended Palmyra Primary School before graduating from Pal Mac High School. He furthered his education at the University of Buffalo, NY, where he completed medical school. Upon completion of his education, Paul founded Health Medical Institute (HMI) in Cheyenne, where he focused on preventative medicine, hospice, and palliative care. He also had significant involvement with Cottonwood Creek, Eden Home Health, and Hospice, COMEA, and Restorative Medical Fitness in Buffalo, NY. Paul was not a traditional primary care provider, but rather concentrated on innovative approaches to healthcare, a maverick practitioner. Recently, he made the decision to join the VA as a physician, with plans to start serving in that role in the local area. Dr Washburn was the campus physician for COMEA, making "house calls" to the shelter allowing access to affordable healthcare for the uninsured. He understood the fear and anxiety they felt when entering a clinic and brought the services to them helping them feel safe and seen! A true patriot, answered his nation's call, joining the air force in April of 2000. He served honorably in various roles and locations before joining the Wyoming Air National Guard. Paul's dedication to his country and his fellow service members was commendable. As a flight surgeon, his dedication to his country, fellow service members and mission was truly remarkable. In his personal life, Paul was known for his honorable, authentic, sensitive, and daring nature. He lived life boldly, always willing to experience new things and embark on adventures. He had a love for travel, hiking, motorcycles, and the great outdoors. Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Jenessa Washburn, his son Masinh Ho, his mother Denise Washburn, his step-father Jack Steinkamp, his brother Nick Washburn and Nick's wife Alena Washburn and their children Lila, Finley, and Ruby. He was predeceased by his father, Neil Washburn, and his paternal grandparents, Beverly and Dening Washburn, and Pete Peterson and Shirley Wilmot. Paul's dedication to his medical profession, his military service, and his zest for life will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, innovation, and fearlessness. A Celebration of His Life will be Monday, 6:30 p.m., in the CFD Garden area with a reception to follow in the CFD Events Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the Comea Shelter.
