Sara L. Washington 1980-2022 Sara L. Washington, 41, of Evans, Colorado passed away January 7, 2022 at her home. Sara was born December 29, 1980 in Cheyenne, a daughter to Marshall Washington and Penny (McGhghy) Hall. Sara worked from home as a customer service representative for a bank. She had a huge heart and loved to spend her time with close friends and family. She had a chosen sister/bff, Heather Wells, who she spent a lot of time with, as well another close girlfriend she knew for years, Nicole Nugent. She and Nicole stayed close over the phone and in her heart. Sara was very family oriented and she was also very thoughtful and generous. Towards the end of her life, her main objective was to help people including a family she "adopted" for Christmas, purchasing Christmas gifts for a family that was in need. In addition, she was in the process of becoming a foster parent prior to her death. Her other passion was her love for animals, especially dogs. Sara is survived by maternal and paternal aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Penny Hall; father, Marshall Washington; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Helen Washington; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Virginia McGyghy; uncle, Mark McGhghy; aunt, Loretta Hill; and cousin, Courtney Jefferson. A memorial service will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
