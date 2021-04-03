Donna Rae Watson
1948-2021 Donna Rae Watson, 72, of Cheyenne died March 28. She was born on December 12, 1948 in Canton, Ohio. To view the full obituary please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

