Wayne Mitchell

Wayne E. Mitchell, 92, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away March 3 peacefully in his sleep.
Wayne was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Cheyenne.
Wayne was married to Ramona Mitchell (Benson) for 70 years.
Wayne retired from Cheyenne Fire Department after 22 years of service. He went on to sell real estate for several years and then once again retired in 1984 to enjoy life.
He enjoyed fishing and had a great love for baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Wayne is survived by his two children, Judy (Mitchell) Horbelt and her husband Tony, and Linda (Mitchell) Caldwell and her husband Bob; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife; son, Dennis Mitchell; and two grandsons.
Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to any hospice organization in your location.
