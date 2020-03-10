Wayne Mitchell

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * WHERE...NORTH-CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR LIGHTWEIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND CAMPERS. HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. SECURE LOOSE ITEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. PLAN FOR DELAYS AND ALTERNATE ROUTES IF TRAVELING. &&