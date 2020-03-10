Wayne Stanley

Wayne Ray Stanley, 89, of Cheyenne passed away March 6 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Shubert, Neb., to Herman and Vera (Harger) Stanley.
Wayne was honorably discharged from the Navy after serving four years on the USS Hamuland and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Wayne married Phyllis Childers on Dec. 22, 1968. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 30 years of service.
Wayne loved his Lord, was an avid hunter, fisherman, loved family and cooking.
Wayne is survived by one brother, two sisters and four children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, one brother, one daughter, two nephews and one son.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rugged Cross Chapel at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
