Wayne Stewart, 76, of Pine Bluffs passed away April 11.
He was born May 22, 1943, in Denver.
Wayne worked for the telephone company for 30 years and after retirement, stayed busy helping local ranchers when he could. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was always ready with a story.
He is survived by his children, John (Kelly) Stewart and Lori (Jerry) Bowman; five grandchildren, Tyler Bowman, Jason Bowman, Cali Stewart, Sydne Stewart and Sean Tevebaugh; and one great-grandchild, Clayton Bowman.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Joan; and his parents, Herbert and Evelyn Stewart.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be determined at a later date.
