Ralto "Neil" Weese 1935-2022 Ralto "Neil" Weese, 86, devoted, loving husband to Mary Weese of 62 years, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep, on January 22, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born August 4, 1935 in Grenville, NM to Donald and Esther Weese. He married Mary Parson on April 2, 1960 in Trinidad, CO. He was a veteran having served in the US Army and retired from BNSF Railroad. He was a member of Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church, Pioneer Bowling League, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is fondly remembered as being open and friendly to all people he met. He never met a stranger, as he would take the time to strike up a conversation with anyone, whether he knew them or not. He could be seen serving in church as a true and faithful servant. He was blessed with the gift of helping and would joyfully serve those in need. He is survived by his wife, Mary Weese of Cheyenne; children, Pam (Timothy) Stark of Cheyenne, David (Cathy) Weese of Cheyenne, and Jason (Susanna) Weese of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Troy) Stephenson, Allison Stark, Thomas (Melanie) Stark, TJ (Sally) Stark, Jacob Honaker, Alysha (Landon) Rewerts, DJ (Trinity) Weese, Bentley Weese, Bryan Weese and Connor Weese; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Tyler, Tucker, Carolyne, Luna, Cooper, Brekon and Kashton; and a brother, Pat Weese of Quartz Hill, CA. Preceded in death by his parents; infant son Baby Boy Weese; siblings, Derrell Weese, Marvin Weese, Jerry Weese, Trinket DeHerrera, Mitzi Gagliardi, several nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be on January 28th at 1:00pm at Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church. The service will be live-streamed at www.cheyenneefree.org. Private interment will be in Cheyenne National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Meals on Wheels, or Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Laramie County.