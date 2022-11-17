Tommy P. Weickum

 

1944-2022 Tommy P. Weickum, 78, of Cheyenne died November 15. He was born on April 19, 1944 in Cheyenne. Private family graveside services have already taken place. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

