Wind gusts 45 to 55 mph out of the northwest are expected to
continue late this afternoon...until sunset across southeast
Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. This includes
Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball, and Scottsbluff. Strong cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. Use caution if traveling.
Carnelia Weiss 1927-2022 Carnelia (Connie) was born to Frank and Stancie Larchick on January 11, 1927, in Loup City, NE, where she grew up on a farm with five sisters and one brother. She and Jack Weiss were married on August 31, 1949, and three children were born to this union. Carnelia owned a beauty salon for 16 years during which time she made countless friends. Her other talents and interests were many. She played the piano and accordion, enjoyed decorating, gardening, playing Canasta and was a fierce Chinese checkers rival. She took pleasure in painting later in life, her favorite work was "Jesus knocking at the door" (Rev. 3:20). Carnelia was involved in nursing home and jail ministries. It became a tradition at Christmas time to gift visitors staying at the Comea Shelter. She joyfully involved herself in church activities, particularly enjoying the Frontier Days parade floats. One such creation, a scale replica of the Wyoming State Capitol, sits in a museum in Wheatland. They won "Outstanding Float" that year! On April 6th at 95 years of age, Carnelia closed her eyes at Davis Hospice and awoke in glory. Surely, Jesus greeted her and said, "Well done good and faithful servant." Carnelia was preceded in death by Jack and their son Randy, parents, and siblings . Survivors include Bruce Weiss, Cheyenne; Colleen (Bob) Dunn, Beatrice, NE; Daughter-in-law, Amy Weiss. Grandchildren: Hayes, Emily, Chloe Dunn; Kyle (Lindsay) Weiss, Keith (Tracy) Weiss, Danielle (Steven) Schoeber. Great grandchildren: Kelsey, Abby, Cole Weiss; Desmin Andrew and Jace Weiss (May 2022). Carnelia is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews who always took the time to keep in touch with her. Carnelia often said, "I have truly been blessed."
