Robert L. Wensky 1931-2021 Robert "Bob" L. Wensky, 90, of Cheyenne passed away May 11, 2021 at Lifecare Center. He was born February 20, 1931 in Harrisburg, NE to Robert and Flossie Wensky. He married Ann Resser on July 25, 1952 in Cheyenne. He was a brick contractor, owning A & B Masonry. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Polka Club and former member of Cheyenne Sheriff's Posse. He is survived by his wife, Ann Wensky of Cheyenne; daughter, Robbie Wensky (Bill Wilson) of Cheyenne; siblings, Frank Wensky of Powell, WY, Ralph Wensky of Powell and Charlene Goodwill of Powell. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
