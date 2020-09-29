Deborah Faye West 1959-2020 Deborah Faye West, 61, of Cheyenne passed away September 26, 2020. She was born July 7, 1959 in Whitwell, Tennessee to George and Elizabeth (Hatfield) Green. She married Steve West on September 9, 1983 in Whitwell. She served in the US Air Force for six years as an Air Traffic Controller. She was also a 911 supervisor of dispatching, loving wife, wonderful mother and a great storyteller. She is survived by her husband, Steve West; daughters, Krystal (Jeff Gough) West of Wyoming, Jacqueline (JT) Cornelius of Alabama; mother, Elizabeth Carol Green; brother, Paul Randall Green of Tennessee; sisters, Dolores (Charlie) Nunley and Georgette (John David) Norton both of Tennessee; grandchildren, Melissa and Charlene Shutty of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her Father, George Green and daughter, Hope Ramsey. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com
+1
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Mullen Fire burns more than 18,000 acres in a little more than 24 hours
- Prairie Wind Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19, no quarantine ordered
- COMEA shelter to expand next door, allowing families their own space
- Active coronavirus cases top 900 statewide Friday in Wyoming
- Mullen Fire grows during critical weather conditions
- Cheyenne teenager makes history as Wyoming’s first female Eagle Scout
- Mullen Fire explodes to more than 68,000 acres
- East High student tests positive for COVID-19, 14 students quarantined
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming jump by 128, top 1,000 for first time
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.