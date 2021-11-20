Earline Enette West Larson 1938-2021 Earline Enette West Larson passed away peacefully on November 3, 2021 in Oklahoma. She was born October 4, 1938, in Cheyenne Wyoming to Helen Harriett (Campbell) and Earl Enoch West and baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Earline graduated from Central High School in 1956. She loved to sew and was active in 4-H. From age 10, she sewed and tailored clothing and won the Wyoming State 4-H Style Review. She also played the violin. In 1959, she was crowned Miss Wyoming Wool. She placed 3rd at Nationals. Earline attended the University of Wyoming (UW), played in the university orchestra, and graduated with a B.S. in Education. She later earned a Masters from Leslie College. Earline was photographed in countless Eagle/Tribune pictures with some highlights published in a photo collection of Francis S Brammar entitled "One-Shot Brammar". In 1960, she married Robert Larson and divorced in 1987. Of the marriage, they had two daughters, Dawnine Larson-Meyer, and Westline Ritter. Earline taught at Pioneer Park for 36 years. After retirement, she worked for Dillard's. Earline is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sherline. She is survived by her daughters, D. Enette Larson-Meyer and husband Dr Mike Meyer (Blacksburg, Virginia), and Westline Ritter and husband Douglas Ritter (Alva Oklahoma). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Rachel Golden and husband Jake (Stillwater, Oklahoma); Grant Ritter and Garrett Ritter (Alva, Oklahoma); Lindsey Meyer (Billings, Montana); Ian Meyer (Laramie); and Marlena Meyer(Bluefield, West Virginia). Earline loved the Lord and is rejoicing in Heaven. The family is establishing an endowed scholarship at UW to honor Earline's legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the Earline West Larson Scholarship Fund (222 S 22nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070). A memorial celebration at the gravesite will occur this spring/summer.