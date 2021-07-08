Russell "Russ" K. West 1954-2021 Russell K. West, 66, of Cheyenne, passed at home surrounded by his loving family on July 1, 2021. He was born on September 2, 1954, Anaconda, Montana to Levi L. West and Virginia Dawn McAndrews. Russ was a carpenter, police officer with the Cheyenne Police Dept, IT supervisor at Wallick &Volk, Inc., and was the SVP of IT at Western Vista Federal Credit Union. He loved music, playing guitar, song writing, loved the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Gunsmithing and competitive shooting were some of his favorite pastimes. He is survived by his wife, Dawn; 6 children, Jamie (Phillip), Jeremy, Jake, Chris (Emily), Alyssa(partner-Robert),and Rachel; 4 grandchildren, Zachary (partner-Morgan), Tija, Jabarin, and Renton; 5 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. Russ was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Dawn McAndrews, and his father Levi L. West Memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY on Tuesday, July 13th at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow at St. Mark's parish hall. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
