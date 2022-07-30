Al Weston 1954-2022 Al Weston, 68, of Cheyenne passed away July 25, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family. Al had many passions in life; loved to meet people, collect almost everything, and always made sure everyone around him had fun. As a salesman for Pioneer Printing and Indoff, Inc for more than 45 years combined, he loved people and considered everyone he met, his friend. As a renowned hat collector, he never passed on the opportunity to display the next hat he found or received. As the King of (scrounge it, fix it, and build it), Al never put himself first, but liked to see things happen and get done. His infectious personality touched everyone around him. Truly an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born on January 15, 1954, in Cheyenne to Meredith "Skeet" and Dorothy "Dot" Weston. He married Rosie Weaver on April 29, 1978, in Cheyenne. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Rosie Weston of 43 years; children, Donald (Julia) Weston of Aurora, CO, and Deanna (Tracy) Lies of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Olivia, Ava, Ila, Brek, Bryce; sister, Gay Gustafson of Everywhere; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents. Al and Rosie own and operate Al-Rose Auction and Realty, LLC, where Al's passion for the auction business never had a problem keeping him busy. When Al wasn't working on Auctions, he was a snowbird in Lake Havasu City, AZ where he always found time to garage sale in search for the next hat. With a busy life, Al still knew how to have fun. He loved snowmobiling, waterskiing, motorcycling, golfing, hunting, pickleballing, bicycling and swimming. One of his favorites was spending time with family and friends at his cabin in the mountains. For those that "saw" it; the cabin made him happy. Al was a member of First United Methodist Church, Wyoming Auctioneers Association, Elks Lodge, and a former member of the Optimist Club. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at First United Methodist Church followed by interment in Mountain View Memorial Park. A celebration of Al's life will follow the interment at the Cheyenne Shrine Club. In memory of Al and in lieu of flowers, please bring a ball cap, so we can tip a hat, celebrate his life and push him over the top of that world record. Additionally, anyone who wishes may contribute to the Wyoming Auctioneers Association Scholarship Fund, 5 Dale Drive, Cody WY 82414 where all Wyoming graduating seniors can apply to be considered for a scholarship toward continued education. Al loved children, especially all five of his grandchildren, and would want nothing more than to see the advancement of watching children grow. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.