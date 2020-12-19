John E Westphall, Jr
1931-2020 John E Westphall, Jr, 89, of Cheyenne died December 15. He was born September 7, 1931 in Canton, IL to John E., Sr. and Matha Childers Westphall. For additional information please go to www.wrcfuneral.com.

