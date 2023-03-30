...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
John C. Wheeler 1943-John was born in Portland, Oregon to Lorraine McBee and Duane (Jack) Wheeler. He was the oldest of four siblings. John grew up in the Cheyenne school system attending Cheyenne High School, Central High School and graduating from Cheyenne East High School in 1962. John attended The University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. He kept up on the location of his and other classmates, providing much information for class reunions. John spent the majority of his life in Cheyenne, Wyoming working for the Veterans Administration, Ludwig Photo and The Hitching Post during Frontier Days. He was a member of the First Methodist Church. He enjoyed helping to serve lunches at the church following the Frontier Days parades. John traveled to the Holy Lands with a group from The First United Methodist Church. He was also an avid stamp collector. John loved the pre-internet lifestyle of being around the people of Cheyenne, sharing quality time with them, and leaving them better than before he saw them that day. His always happy heart will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by three brothers, David of Erie, CO, Dan of Sedona, AZ, and Philip of Camas, WA.; four nieces and three nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of John Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.