...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
David Moses White 1991-2022 On January 26th 2022, David Moses White passed away at his home. David was born in Powell, WY on September 24th, 1991 to Mary Sanchez and Ken White. David was raised in Worland, WY and graduated from Worland High School in 2010. David had many interests while in school, including a successful career in Speech and Debate. David was a talented magician as a young adult who would amaze everyone with his skills. David moved to Cheyenne in 2011 where he met and married Schanel Romero, becoming a step father to her son Juaquin. To this union 2 children were born, Ella and Ezra. Schanel and David spent 9 years together before separating in 2021. David spent many years working at Menards until he left for work in the Oilfield. At the time of his death David worked for American Cementing. David was a good father who wanted the best for his children. He was a Minnesota Viking's fan who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. David is survived by his father, Ken of Oregon and his mother, Mary (Paul) of Texas. His wife, Schanel and their three children, Juaquin, Ella and Ezra all of Cheyenne and by his siblings, Carina and Anna (TJ) of Cheyenne, Doug of Rock Springs, Josh and Tattoo of Casper, Dan and Rosa of Lander, Marcus (Tammy) of Worland as well as multiple nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 5th, 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers condolences can be made to Schanel White at PO Box 21248 Cheyenne, WY 82003 for the benefit of his children. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.