...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In
Wyoming, East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Lori White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lori Kay White 1957-Lori Kay White died peacefully in her home with her two daughters by her side on March 29, 2023. She was born in Amarillo, TX, on August 7, 1957 to Gene and Ellie Werhonig. Lori grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming and graduated from Central High School in 1975. In 1987, she married Marcus White before then moving to Colorado to start a family. They had two daughters, Sara White (of Severance, CO) and Miranda White (of Windsor, CO) whom Lori stayed home to care for for 17 years. After her divorce, she then worked as a notable house cleaner for the remainder of her career. Lori had a soft spot in her heart for all animals and was a proud vegetarian for most of her life. As a natural pool player, she enjoyed being a member of many leagues. She will be remembered as a great cook, a wonderful mother and a joy to be around. Lori is survived in death by her daughters Sara Leschinsky and Miranda White, only brother Gary Werhonig of Cheyenne, one grandson Colt Leschinsky and cousin Karen Harris of Cheyenne. The family asks that donations be made directly to the Stoddard Funeral Home in Greeley, Colorado to help cover costs. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Lori White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.