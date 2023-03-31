Lori Kay White

 

Lori Kay White 1957-Lori Kay White died peacefully in her home with her two daughters by her side on March 29, 2023. She was born in Amarillo, TX, on August 7, 1957 to Gene and Ellie Werhonig. Lori grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming and graduated from Central High School in 1975. In 1987, she married Marcus White before then moving to Colorado to start a family. They had two daughters, Sara White (of Severance, CO) and Miranda White (of Windsor, CO) whom Lori stayed home to care for for 17 years. After her divorce, she then worked as a notable house cleaner for the remainder of her career. Lori had a soft spot in her heart for all animals and was a proud vegetarian for most of her life. As a natural pool player, she enjoyed being a member of many leagues. She will be remembered as a great cook, a wonderful mother and a joy to be around. Lori is survived in death by her daughters Sara Leschinsky and Miranda White, only brother Gary Werhonig of Cheyenne, one grandson Colt Leschinsky and cousin Karen Harris of Cheyenne. The family asks that donations be made directly to the Stoddard Funeral Home in Greeley, Colorado to help cover costs. 2023

To plant a tree in memory of Lori White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus