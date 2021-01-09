Robert "Bob" Dean White 1931-2020 Robert (Bob) Dean White, 89, longtime resident of Cheyenne, went to be with Jesus on December 24, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on September 30, 1931 in Ault, Colorado, to M "Red" and Mabel White. Bob joined the Navy at an early age. His career was as a water well driller. Hobbies were gold prospecting and playing golf. Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, Amvets Post 10 and the VFW. He is survived by his beloved companion, Lola Brown; son, Kenneth White (Esta) of Port Orchard, Washington; daughters, Leona Gabryshak (Jim) of Bremerton, Washington and Rhonda Barrett (John) of Port Orchard; a sister, Virginia Strictenberger of Palos Verdes Peninsula, California; a stepson, Henry Krening (Susan) of Lake Havasu, Arizona; stepdaughter Linda Stratton (Rick); stepson in law Steve Carver and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, M. "Red" and Mabel White; a brother, Jim R .(Bonnie) White; and a sister, Elizabeth, and stepdaughter Caroline Carver. Private family services and military honors will be held at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view a live webcast of the services and to send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne Memorial Fund or the charity of your choice.
+2
+2
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters burn masks, call on governor to “stop the tyranny" of health orders
- Nonviolent “Stop the Steal” protest held in Cheyenne as mob invades Capitol in D.C.
- Marian Orr leaves legacy as Cheyenne’s first female mayor
- Suspect in custody after "troubling" car fire near Wyoming Capitol building
- Doors of Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department vandalized with fake blood
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remain relatively steady
- What are Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift songs doing in "Bridgerton"?
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Lummis votes against certification of electors in Pennsylvania
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.