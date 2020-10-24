Ronald J. White

 

1959-2020 Ronald J. White, 60, of Cheyenne died October 19. He was born November 17, 1959 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Family will hold a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

