1959-2020 Ronald J. White, 60, of Cheyenne died October 19. He was born November 17, 1959 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Family will hold a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
