Judy F. Whiteface

 

1945-2021 Judy F. Whiteface, 75, of Cheyenne died August 4. She was born September 10, 1945 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. There will be services held at this time. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

