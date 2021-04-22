Emily F. Whiting 1952-2021 Emily F. Whiting, 68, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at her home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 with her family by her side. Emily was born August 29, 1952 in Stephenville, Texas, a daughter of Paul L. and Marguerite (Depew) Robins. Emily enjoyed working with the residents at Magic City Enterprises. Her many interests included making crafts and she was an excellent musician. She will be remembered for the love that she shared for family and friends, and for living her life to the fullest. She "enjoyed the ride"! Emily is survived by her loving husband, Danny K. Whiting, Sr.; mother, Marguerite Robins; daughter, Kristene (Justin) Binkley and their two children, Dakota and Cody Binkley; step-son, Danny (Sarah) Whiting, Jr. and their children, Elizabeth and Ella Whiting; and sister-in-law, Sharon Papendorf. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Robins; and brothers, Mark and Paul Robins. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
