Vicki Sue Wiant 1942-2021 Vicki Wiant 1942-2021 Vick Sue (Vurpillatte) Wiant, 78, passed away June 3, 2021 in Lake Havasu, Arizona, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 18, 1942 in Kokomo, Indiana to Ruth Vurpillatte. She moved with her mother and older sister to Lingle, Wyoming. She graduated from Lingle High School in 1960. On May 12, 1961 Vicki married Charles Paul Wiant, they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. In 1964, Paul and Vicki moved their family to Cheyenne where she has resided since. Vicki served as the Laramie County Treasurer from 1985-1999. Survive by Charles Wiant, Pam (Bryce) Freeman, David (Patti Schneider) Wiant, Debi (Jim) Schmidt, Troy (Shawn) Wiant and Cody Wiant. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren: Lindsey, Kinsey, and Dylan Freeman, Taylor, and Schyler Schmidt, Hayden and Liam O’Hara, sister Lynn Vurpillatte, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Vurpillatte, two brothers Jack and Donald (Buster), and sister JoAnn Christensen. Services will be June 30th, 11 a.m. at the Cheyenne Hills Church with a reception to follow at 12:30 at the Moose Lodge. Grave site service in Saratoga July 1st, 2 p.m.