Connie Carol (Fisher) (Bernhardt) Wickert 1957-2022 Connie Carol Wickert (Fisher) (Bernhardt), 64, of Cheyenne, WY passed away unexpectedly in her home on Sunday, February 27th. Connie was born on July 18th, 1957, in Scottsbluff, NE to Daniel and Irene Bernhardt and moved to Cheyenne in 1980, where she lived for the rest of her life. Connie was a loving, devoted mother to not only her two children, Rick Wickert and Jessica MacDonald (Wickert) but also to so many others that she cared for over the years. Connie had a deep love for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and all others that called her "Grandma Connie" or "Aunt Connie" and loved spending as much time as possible with all of them. She loved being outdoors, in nature or in her garden and loved kicking butt in pool! Connie met and touched the lives of so many people during her time working at the VA Hospital where she was a CNA, and at LCCC in Cheyenne where she managed the arena. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Irene Bernhardt; brothers, Ricky Bernhardt and Ronnie Mitchell; sister Jeannie Bernhardt; and many dear friends. Connie is survived by her children, Rick Wickert and Jessica MacDonald (Wickert); grandchildren, Kyla Wallick, Bri Wallick, Eli Wickert, Gracie Enright, and Honor Wickert; great-grandson, Karter Grey Wallick; sister, Patty Mitchell; her loving partner, Mike Loose; and so many others that she considered family. A celebration of life will be held in the basement area of Sanford's Restaurant in Cheyenne on Saturday, March 5th at 4:00 PM.
